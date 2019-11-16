The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

"Yellow Vest" back in France, tensions raised in Paris

PARIS, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Tensions were high at several places in Paris on Saturday afternoon as "Yellow Vest" resumed nation-wide action to mark the anniversary of their movement.
At Place d'Italie in the 13th arrondissement, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered, barricade gates, street vending booths were broken, garbage cans and scooters were set on fire. Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent protesters.
At several spots near the Peripheral road, the situation turne ...

 

