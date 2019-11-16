FSkate-RUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Home favourite Samarin wins Russian figure skating Grand Prix

Moscow, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - Russian Alexander Samarin led a clean sweep of the podium for the home nation at the figure skating Grand Prix event in Moscow on Saturday, as Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno could only finish fourth.

Samarin produced a spectacular free skate to win with a total of 264.45 points, having also posted the highest score in Friday's short programme.

The 21-year-old, who took the European championships ...