Jordan hails UN decision to extend UNRWA mandateÂ

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

AMMAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday hailed the United Nations General Assembly's decision to renew the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"An overwhelming support for UNRWA at the UN. 170 countries voted in favor of renewing the mandate," he said on his official Twitter account.

"Grateful to all who acted in support of justice and right of refugees to live in dignity," said Safadi.

