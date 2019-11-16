The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Jordan hails UN decision to extend UNRWA mandateÂ 

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

AMMAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday hailed the United Nations General Assembly's decision to renew the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
"An overwhelming support for UNRWA at the UN. 170 countries voted in favor of renewing the mandate," he said on his official Twitter account.
"Grateful to all who acted in support of justice and right of refugees to live in dignity," said Safadi.

 

