Over 1,000 Chinese tourist sites punished amid regulation campaign

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- More than 5,000 A-level Chinese tourist sites were inspected and reviewed in 2019 amid a nationwide regulation campaign, with 1,186 punished and 405 stripped of their A-level ratings, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The figures were made public at a recent tele-conference held by the ministry to hear report on regulation work and make arrangements for future regulation.

In a separate campaign on cultural and tourism market launched this year, more t ...