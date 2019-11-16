Over 1,000 Chinese tourist sites punished amid regulation campaign
Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- More than 5,000 A-level Chinese tourist sites were inspected and reviewed in 2019 amid a nationwide regulation campaign, with 1,186 punished and 405 stripped of their A-level ratings, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
The figures were made public at a recent tele-conference held by the ministry to hear report on regulation work and make arrangements for future regulation.
In a separate campaign on cultural and tourism market launched this year, more t ...
