NBA roundup: Celtics rally for 10th straight win
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to
play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game's final 16
points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San
Francisco.
Tatum finished with a game-high 24 points, Brown 22 and Walker 20 for the
Celtics, who were opening a five-game Western swing. Marcus Smart was a fourth
Celtic scoring in double figures with 15. Tatum also found time for a
team-high ...
