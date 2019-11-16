The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

NBA roundup: Celtics rally for 10th straight win

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Jayson Tatum converted a Daniel Theis steal into a go-ahead dunk with 1:36 to
play Friday night as the Boston Celtics scored 13 of the game's final 16
points to rally for a 105-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San
Francisco.
Tatum finished with a game-high 24 points, Brown 22 and Walker 20 for the
Celtics, who were opening a five-game Western swing. Marcus Smart was a fourth
Celtic scoring in double figures with 15. Tatum also found time for a
team-high ...

 

