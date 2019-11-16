CONG-ECONOMY-ANGADI - Bizarre remarks made to divert attention: Cong on minister's 'people getting married' comment

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over a BJP minister's remark that economy is doing fine with people getting married and trains full, alleging that such statements were being made in a planned manner to divert attention from reality.

Union minister Suresh Angadi on Friday dismissed the opposition's criticism over the state of economy, asserting that "airports and trains are full and people are getting married" and this indicates that the country's economy is " ...