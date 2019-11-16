China's resort island Hainan launches more air routes to connect the world

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HAIKOU, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A new air route connecting the city of Busan, the Republic of Korea and Haikou, capital of China's southernmost province of Hainan, will begin running on November 27, Hainan's Meilan International Airport confirmed.

Operated by Air Busan, the flight will be carried out twice a week. The Busan-Haikou flight is scheduled to depart at 10:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday and 10:00 p.m. local time on Saturday.

It is one of the 24 international air routes newly opened in Hai ...