US-CHINA-TRADE - US-China trade war jitters persist in financial sector: Fed

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Washington, Nov 16 (AFP) Market players, bankers and investors still see the US-China trade war as the top near-term threat to US financial stability, the Federal Reserve said in a report Friday.

And, given the sky-high debt levels of many American companies, Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard also called for "heightened vigilance" against emerging risks.

Overall, vulnerabilities to the financial system have changed little since a prior report in May: asset prices relative to earnings ...