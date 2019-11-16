The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

U.S. stocks close higher amid trade optimism, data

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday as investors were optimistic about the progress of U.S.-China trade talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 222.93 points, or 0.80 percent, to 28,004.89. The S&P 500 rose 23.83 points, or 0.77 percent, to 3,120.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 61.81 points, or 0.73 percent, to 8,540.83.
Trade bellwether Caterpillar and Boeing all rose more than 1 percent at market close.
Most of the 30 blue-chip stocks in the D ...

 

