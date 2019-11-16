China's top political advisor calls on Chinese enterprises in Oman to further contribute to friendly ties

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MUSCAT, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday called on the Chinese enterprises in Oman to fulfill social responsibilities during business expansion and make further contribution to the friendly ties between the two countries.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks during his meeting with the representatives from six Chinese companies based in Oman, on the sidelines of his official visit to th ...