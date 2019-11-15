The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BIZ-FM-DEPOSIT-LD INSURANCE - PMC scam fallout: Bank deposit insurance cover to be hiked, regulation on co-operative banks soon

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will bring legislations on raising insurance cover on bank deposits from the current Rs 1 lakh and regulating multi-state cooperative banks amidst a crisis in PMC Bank affecting lakhs of depositors.
These legislations will be brought during the Winter Session of Parliament starting Monday, the minister told reporters here.
"Work is on and we shall go to the Cabinet for approval to introduce a legislation in ...

 

Friday 15th of November 2019 08:04:53 PM