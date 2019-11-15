ICoast-environment-forest-Drogba-fbl

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Drogba kicks off 'million trees' project in Ivory Coast

Abidjan, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - Football legend Didier Drogba helped launch a drive Friday to plant a million trees to halt deforestation in Ivory Coast.

The "One Day, One Million Trees" campaign "is a first step, the start of the recovery," Forestry and Water Resources Minister Alain Richard Donwahi said in Abidjan, the country's main city.

"Our goal is to recover at least 30 percent (of lost forest cover) by 2030," he said.

Most ...