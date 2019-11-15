The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

US-economy-manufacturing-indicator

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

GM strike takes bite out of US industry in October
Washington, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - The nationwide strike at General Motors walloped American industry last month, causing the biggest tumble in factory output in a year and a half, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.
But even without the strike, the American manufacturing sector's sharp decline persisted, with durable goods and electrical appliance makers continuing to feel the sting of President Donald Trump's trade war with China.
The Fed ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 15th of November 2019 08:04:41 PM. All rights reserved.