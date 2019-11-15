US-economy-manufacturing-indicator

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

GM strike takes bite out of US industry in October

Washington, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - The nationwide strike at General Motors walloped American industry last month, causing the biggest tumble in factory output in a year and a half, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.

But even without the strike, the American manufacturing sector's sharp decline persisted, with durable goods and electrical appliance makers continuing to feel the sting of President Donald Trump's trade war with China.

The Fed ...