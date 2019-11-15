BT CEO says: Labour's plan for free broadband may cost 100 bln pounds

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour

Party's plans to nationalise parts of telecoms provider BT's

network and provide free full fibre broadband may cost

more than 100 billion pounds ($127 billion), BT chief executive

said.

"These are very, very ambitious ideas and the Conservative

Party have their own ambitious idea for full fibre for everyone

by 2025 and how we do it is not straight forward," Chief

Executive Philip Jansen told the BBC.

...