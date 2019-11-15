BT CEO says: Labour's plan for free broadband may cost 100 bln pounds
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour
Party's plans to nationalise parts of telecoms provider BT's
network and provide free full fibre broadband may cost
more than 100 billion pounds ($127 billion), BT chief executive
said.
"These are very, very ambitious ideas and the Conservative
Party have their own ambitious idea for full fibre for everyone
by 2025 and how we do it is not straight forward," Chief
Executive Philip Jansen told the BBC.
