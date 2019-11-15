1st LD: Trump asks Supreme Court to block New York subpoena for his tax returns

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena demanding his accounting firm to turn over eight years of his tax returns to Manhattan prosecutors, multiple media outlets reported.

Attorneys for the president asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to let Trump keep his tax returns secret. It's thought to be the first time that a U.S. president's personal financial dealings have made their way to the nation's top court.

