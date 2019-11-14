The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

EU-energy-investment-climate WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

EU bank to stop funding fossil fuels in 'landmark decision'
By Marine LAOUCHEZ
Brussels, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - The European Union's investment arm said Thursday it will stop funding fossil fuel projects from 2022 as part of a new strategy aimed at fighting climate change, in a decision environmental campaigners hailed as a "significant victory".
The European Investment Bank, the world's largest multilateral lender, had been criticised by climate groups for funding gas projects that potentia ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 15th of November 2019 01:43:40 AM. All rights reserved.