Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

EU bank to stop funding fossil fuels in 'landmark decision'

By Marine LAOUCHEZ

Brussels, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - The European Union's investment arm said Thursday it will stop funding fossil fuel projects from 2022 as part of a new strategy aimed at fighting climate change, in a decision environmental campaigners hailed as a "significant victory".

The European Investment Bank, the world's largest multilateral lender, had been criticised by climate groups for funding gas projects that potentia ...