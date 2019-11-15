The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 3-Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria after U.S. exit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Helicopter gunships deploy to new base
* Mission is to support Russian military police patrols
* Unclear if new base is permanent
(Add U.S. defense official)
By Andrew Osborn and Alexander Marrow
MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has set up a helicopter
base at an airport in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli,
the Russian Defence Ministry's Zvezda TV channel said on
Thursday, a move designed to increase Moscow's control over
events on the ground ...

 

