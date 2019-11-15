UPDATE 3-Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria after U.S. exit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Helicopter gunships deploy to new base

* Mission is to support Russian military police patrols

* Unclear if new base is permanent

(Add U.S. defense official)

By Andrew Osborn and Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia has set up a helicopter

base at an airport in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli,

the Russian Defence Ministry's Zvezda TV channel said on

Thursday, a move designed to increase Moscow's control over

events on the ground ...