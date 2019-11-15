UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire invests in RH furniture chain, whose shares rise
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details about RH and Occidental investments, background)
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Thursday said it has begun investing in RH,
the furniture chain once known as Restoration Hardware.
Berkshire owned about 1.21 million RH shares worth $206.3
million as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing
detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stocks as of that date.
RH shares rose 6.7% in after-hours trading following the
disclosur ...
