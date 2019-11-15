UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire invests in RH furniture chain, whose shares rise

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details about RH and Occidental investments, background)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc

on Thursday said it has begun investing in RH,

the furniture chain once known as Restoration Hardware.

Berkshire owned about 1.21 million RH shares worth $206.3

million as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing

detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stocks as of that date.

RH shares rose 6.7% in after-hours trading following the

disclosur ...