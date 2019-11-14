fbl-Euro-2020-ENG-MNE

England smash seven past Montenegro to reach Euro 2020 in style

By Kieran CANNING

London, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Harry Kane's first half hat-trick secured England's qualification for Euro 2020 in style with a 7-0 thrashing of Montenegro in their 1,000th match.

Even without Raheem Sterling, who was dropped by Gareth Southgate earlier in the week after a physical altercation with teammate Joe Gomez, England displayed the firepower that will make them one of the favourites for ...