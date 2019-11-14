Putin: Russia welcomes troop disengagement in Ukraine
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BRASILIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir
Putin said on Thursday that Moscow welcomed the disengagement of
Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists at two flash points
in eastern Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters at a BRICS summit in Brazil, Putin
said he did not currently have plans to meet Ukrainian President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy before a four-way international summit on
Ukraine.
A breakthrough at talks between Moscow and Kiev on Oct. 1
a ...
