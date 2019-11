UPDATE 2-Algeria lawmakers approve reforms to oil industry, other sectors

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Upper house still need to pass reforms

* Protest movement opposes the changes

* New laws aim to bolster energy output capacity

(Adds new central bank governor, Sonatrach head)

By Hamid Ould Ahmed

ALGIERS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Algeria's lower house of

parliament approved reforms on Thursday to encourage foreign

investment in energy projects, allow foreign investors to take

majority stakes in non-strategic sectors and enable the

government to seek loans ov ...