Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Canopy Growth losses sends pot stocks tumbling

Montreal, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Canada's largest cannabis company, Canopy Growth, posted larger than expected losses on Thursday, sending its and rivals' stock prices tumbling after also saying it would soon stop expanding in Canada.

Expectations were high for the brand new industry after Canada legalized cannabis for recreational use in October 2018.

But after a strong start, growth has stalled.

Canopy Growth recorded a Can$375 million ( ...