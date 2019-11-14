RugbyL-CAN-Toronto-Williams

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Toronto chance too good for Williams to turn down

London, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Sonny Bill Williams said he could not turn down the opportunity to join Super League new boys Toronto Wolfpack in a deal reportedly worth over £5 million ($6.4 million) to the former All Black.

Williams will return to rugby league for a third time in his career after ending his rugby union career with New Zealand by winning a bronze medal in the recent World Cup in Japan.

The two-year deal will ...