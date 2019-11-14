The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) _ Syrian state media is reporting that government forces have started deploying in areas close to the Turkish border in the country's northeast.
News agency SANA says troops are deploying between the towns of Jawadiyeh and Malkiyeh, also known as Deri ...

 

