CHILDREN-SATYARTHI POLLUTION - Satyarthi urges PM to amend Air Act 1981, develop five-yr plan to tackle pollution

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, requesting him to amend the Air Act 1981 and come up with a five-year national action plan to ensure clean air as the pollution levels in the city rose to the 'severe' category.

Satyarthi, on the occasion of Children's Day, was to participate in an event, which was cancelled due to alarming levels of pollution in the national capital.

In the letter, the Nobel laureate wrote, "Standing with ...