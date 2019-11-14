Brexit Party's Farage turns down electoral pact offer from PM Johnson's Conservatives- report
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's ruling Conservative Party has
made an offer of an electoral pact to Nigel Farage, which has
been turned down by the Brexit Party leader, The Daily Telegraph
newspaper reported.
The Conservative Party's offer would have meant the Brexit
Party targeting only 40 key seats in constituencies held by
Britain's opposition Labour Party, as the Conservatives pledged
to stand only 'paper' candidates in those constituencies,
according to the ...
