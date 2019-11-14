Brexit Party's Farage turns down electoral pact offer from PM Johnson's Conservatives- report

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's ruling Conservative Party has

made an offer of an electoral pact to Nigel Farage, which has

been turned down by the Brexit Party leader, The Daily Telegraph

newspaper reported.

The Conservative Party's offer would have meant the Brexit

Party targeting only 40 key seats in constituencies held by

Britain's opposition Labour Party, as the Conservatives pledged

to stand only 'paper' candidates in those constituencies,

according to the ...