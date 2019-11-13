BC-CAR--F1-Hamilton's Ho, 0645

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Hamilton hopes new 2021 rules bring F1's best era in years<

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton believes the new rules for the 2021 season could give the racing series its best era for a long time<

AP Photo XNA105-1113191353, XNA101-1113191415, TXDC122-1103192204<

Eds: Adds more details, quotes, more photo links. With AP Photos.<

By MAURICIO SAVARESE<

AP Sports Writer<

SAO PAULO (AP) _ Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton believes new rules in place for t ...