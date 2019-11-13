UPDATE 1-Lithium producers hit by first big downturn of electric vehicle era

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds SQM comments from industry conference)

By Ernest Scheyder

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The burgeoning lithium

industry, which produces the powerhouse metal used to make

electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has entered its first major

downturn, an unwelcome bruising for investors eager to help

combat climate change.

Albemarle Corp, Tianqi Lithium Corp and

others have been producing more lithium than automakers need.

Global supply exceeds demand by ab ...