UPDATE 1-Lithium producers hit by first big downturn of electric vehicle era

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds SQM comments from industry conference)
By Ernest Scheyder
LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The burgeoning lithium
industry, which produces the powerhouse metal used to make
electric vehicle (EV) batteries, has entered its first major
downturn, an unwelcome bruising for investors eager to help
combat climate change.
Albemarle Corp, Tianqi Lithium Corp and
others have been producing more lithium than automakers need.
Global supply exceeds demand by ab ...

 

