Russia to invite over 130 foreign delegations to Army 2020 forum

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MOSCOW, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Over 130 foreign delegations will be invited to attend the Army 2020 international military-technical forum, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The forum, to be held in the Moscow region from Aug. 23-29 next year, will be distinguished from the previous fora with a larger-scale review of achievements of artificial intelligence technologies, an exhibition in honor of the 75th anniversary of victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, and a project related to a mi ...