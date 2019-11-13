UPDATE 1-German military refuses to take delivery of two Airbus A400M planes
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds details, context)
BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany's air force said on
Wednesday it had decided not to accept delivery of two Airbus
A400M planes, citing recurring technical problems with
the military transporters.
The air force said the A400M had participated in nearly
1,700 missions and formed the backbone of its air transport,
being used for carrying personnel and material, air-to-air
refuelling, returning soldiers needing medical care and in
...
Subscribe