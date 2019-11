Spain-Venezuela-US-drugs-Carvajal-extradition lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Venezuela ex-intel chief missing in Spain ahead of US extradition: police

Madrid, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - Venezuela's former military intelligence chief has gone missing in Spain just days after a court approved a request for his extradition to the United States on drug trafficking charges, police said Wednesday.

"They are currently looking for him," said a spokeswoman for Spain's national police, referring to General Hugo Armando Carvajal.

Judicial sources said police had gone to his house i ...