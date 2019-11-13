The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

HR-ACCIDENT - 2 women killed, 5 injured in road accident in Haryana

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Two women were killed and five others injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus overturned after trying to avert a collision with a truck in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said.
The accident occurred in the early hours on the highway near Biswamil Chowk near Rai village in Sonipat, they said.
"The driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle when a truck appeared on the road near a turn. The bus turned turtle, leaving two women passengers, aged between 35-40 years ...

 

