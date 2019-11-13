Top Merkel ally slaps down finance minister on banking union

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf

Scholz's proposal last week for a bank deposit protection scheme

covering the entire European Union is not the joint position of

the government, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel's

conservatives said on Tuesday.

Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats, junior partners in

Merkel's ruling coalition, said last week that Berlin would

consider EU-wide bank deposit reinsurance, signalling it may be

willin ...