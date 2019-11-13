The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-UN--United Nations-So, 0134

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

UN: Al-Shabab remains 'potent threat' in Somalia and region<
U.N. experts say al-Shabab extremists in Somalia remain "a potent threat" to regional peace and are manufacturing home-made explosives, expanding their revenue sources and infiltrating government institutions<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - U.N. experts say al-Shabab extremists in Somalia remain "a potent threat" to regional peace and are manufacturing home-made explosives, expanding their revenue sources and infiltrating ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Wednesday 13th of November 2019 12:57:50 AM. All rights reserved.