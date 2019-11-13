BC-UN--United Nations-So, 0134
UN: Al-Shabab remains 'potent threat' in Somalia and region<
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - U.N. experts say al-Shabab extremists in Somalia remain "a potent threat" to regional peace and are manufacturing home-made explosives, expanding their revenue sources and infiltrating ...
