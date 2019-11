Protester shot at roadblock near Beirut -security source

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BEIRUT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - An armed man shot and critically

wounded a protester who was blocking a road in the town of

Khaldeh south of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday night, a

security source said.

The protester was shot in the head and the shooter was

detained for investigation, the source said.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Tom Perry

Editing by Chris Reese)

