BC-SOC--Ukraine-Racism 2, 0383
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Ukrainian police looking for fans who racially abused Taison<
Ukrainian police say they want to identify and find about 20 Dynamo Kyiv fans as part of an investigation into racist abuse directed at Shakhtar Donetsk player Taison<
AP Photo XEL101-1110191634<
Eds: Updates with FIFPro statement. With AP Photos.<
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) - Ukrainian police want to identify and find about 20 Dynamo Kyiv fans as part of an investigation into racist abuse directed at Shakhtar Donetsk player Ta ...
