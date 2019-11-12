China sets up innovation alliance for seawater uranium extraction

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China has formed an innovation alliance to foster the research and application of extracting uranium from seawater, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Initiated by CNNC, the alliance gathers around 20 research institutions and universities.

The alliance will focus on setting up standards for the technology and products used in the extraction process. It will help accelerate the development of core technologies and new products, as well as create ...