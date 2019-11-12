The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

MH-JEWELLERS-ARREST - Mumbai: Jewellery store owners arrested for cheating customers

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) The owners of a jewellery store in suburban Ghatkopar have been arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly cheating customers to the tune of Rs 300 crore, an official said on Tuesday.
The accused, Jayesh Rasiklal Shah (55) and Nilesh Rasiklal Shah (53)-both brothers, ran the 'Rasiklal Sankalchand' jewellery showroom here and allegedly promised good returns to customers on their deposit schemes, he said.
Several people subsequently invested large a ...

 

