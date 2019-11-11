SPO-TENNIS-DAVIS-IND - ITF seeks India's view after Pakistan appeal, AITA stays firm on security concerns By Amanpreet Singh

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The national tennis federation on Monday maintained that security concerns remain in Pakistan after the world governing body ITF sought a fresh response from India following Pakistan's appeal against shifting of the Davis Cup tie to a neutral venue.

The cloud of uncertainty continued to hover over the venue for the November 29-30 tie, which was shifted out of Islamabad by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on security grounds.

The ITF had taken the decision on Nove ...