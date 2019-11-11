JNU-5THLD PROTESTS - JNU students protesting over steep fee hike clash with police; Minister stuck for over 6 hrs (Eds: Updating

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Shouting slogans and raising banners, thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students clashed with police on Monday as their protest over steep fee hike escalated, leaving HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stranded for over six hours at the venue of the varsity's convocation.

The students of the varsity, which has seen several such agitations in the recent years, were protesting outside the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) premises, the venue for t ...