Cricket-ENG-NZL-Archer

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Racists out of tune with changing world, says England star Archer

London, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - England's fast-bowling sensation Jofra Archer says cricket fans who resort to racist abuse should realise times have moved on and the world is a much more multicultural place.

The 24-year-old Barbados-born bowler has quickly become a favourite with the England fans since he became eligible to play for his adopted country earlier this year.

The Sussex star benefited from the England and Wales Cric ...