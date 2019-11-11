The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Cricket-ENG-NZL-Archer

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Racists out of tune with changing world, says England star Archer
London, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - England's fast-bowling sensation Jofra Archer says cricket fans who resort to racist abuse should realise times have moved on and the world is a much more multicultural place.
The 24-year-old Barbados-born bowler has quickly become a favourite with the England fans since he became eligible to play for his adopted country earlier this year.
The Sussex star benefited from the England and Wales Cric ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 04:53:04 PM. All rights reserved.