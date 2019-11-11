GREEN-PLASTIC-ELECTION - Monitor use of plastic in election campaigns: NGT to EC

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic, especially banners and hoardings, during elections.

The NGT's decision came after it was informed that the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has asked the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of all states and UTs to use alternative options durin ...