China-Alibaba-retail-economy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Chinese consumers spend billions in Single's Day extravaganza

Shanghai, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - E-commerce giant Alibaba filled billions of dollars in orders on Monday during China's annual "Singles Day" shopping frenzy, the world's biggest 24-hour shopping event.

Total gross merchandise volume settled through the company's payments platform Alipay hit 100 billion yuan ($14.3 billion) within 63 minutes and 59 seconds, according to Alibaba -- 43 minutes ahead of last year's pace.

The promotion ...