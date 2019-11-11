The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Chinese consumers spend billions in Single's Day extravaganza
Shanghai, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - E-commerce giant Alibaba filled billions of dollars in orders on Monday during China's annual "Singles Day" shopping frenzy, the world's biggest 24-hour shopping event.
Total gross merchandise volume settled through the company's payments platform Alipay hit 100 billion yuan ($14.3 billion) within 63 minutes and 59 seconds, according to Alibaba -- 43 minutes ahead of last year's pace.
The promotion ...

 

