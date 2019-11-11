The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Canada-immigration-music-US-Young

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Neil Young seeking US citizenship to vote in 2020
Montreal, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Canadian music legend Neil Young says he has applied for US citizenship to be able to vote next year, but his use of marijuana is complicating things.
Young, who is 73, said on his website Friday that he had managed to pass a citizenship exam in which he answered honestly the questions posed to him.
He said he has to undergo another test because he smokes pot.
US authorities said in April that people see ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 06:09:39 AM. All rights reserved.