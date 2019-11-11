Canada-immigration-music-US-Young

Neil Young seeking US citizenship to vote in 2020

Montreal, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Canadian music legend Neil Young says he has applied for US citizenship to be able to vote next year, but his use of marijuana is complicating things.

Young, who is 73, said on his website Friday that he had managed to pass a citizenship exam in which he answered honestly the questions posed to him.

He said he has to undergo another test because he smokes pot.

US authorities said in April that people see ...