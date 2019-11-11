UK employers' hiring plans lift off 18-month low - CIPD
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British employers' hiring plans
have risen from an 18-month low, a survey showed on Monday,
contrasting with other less upbeat signs from the labour market
that prompted two Bank of England policymakers to call for a cut
in interest rates last week.
The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD)
said its quarterly net employment balance rose to +22 from +18,
bringing it back in line with its average over the past year.
" ...
