UK employers' hiring plans lift off 18-month low - CIPD

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - British employers' hiring plans

have risen from an 18-month low, a survey showed on Monday,

contrasting with other less upbeat signs from the labour market

that prompted two Bank of England policymakers to call for a cut

in interest rates last week.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD)

said its quarterly net employment balance rose to +22 from +18,

bringing it back in line with its average over the past year.

" ...