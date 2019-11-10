Denmark-religion-crime lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

80 Jewish graves desecrated in Denmark

Copenhagen, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Vandals have desecrated more than 80 graves at a Jewish cemetery in the western Danish town of Randers, police said Sunday.

"More than 80 gravestones were daubed with green graffiti and some were overturned" at the Ostre Kirkegard cemetery, according toa police statement.

"There are no symbols or words written on the gravestones but paint has been daubed on them,"