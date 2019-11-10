Spanish PM Sanchez among early voters in general election

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MADRID, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was among the early voters as Spain went to the polls on Sunday, the second time in 2019 and the fourth time in four years.

Sanchez cast his vote shortly before 10:00 am local time (9:00 GMT) in the town of Pozuelo de Alarcon on the outskirts of north of the Spanish capital Madrid.

After voting, the leader of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) made a call for people to use their vote, saying "democracy" was "one of the most ...