Tennis-FedCup-AUS-FRA WRAP
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
France crush Australian dreams to win Fed Cup final
By Martin PARRY
=(Picture)=
ATTENTION - ADDS quotes ///
Perth, Australia, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - A jubilant Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia led France to its first Fed Cup title since 2003 on Sunday, winning a deciding doubles rubber to crush Australian dreams 3-2.
In the last tournament played under the current format, the pair kept their focus at Perth Arena to overcome Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3, deny ...
Subscribe