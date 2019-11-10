China approves four new IPOs

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top securities watchdog has approved the initial public offering (IPO) applications of four companies.

Zhejiang Yongjin Metal Technology Co., Ltd., Jiamei Food Packaging (Chuzhou) Co., Ltd., Guangdong DP Co., Ltd. and Hiecise Precision Equipment Co., Ltd. will be listed on the A-share market, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The companies and their underwrit ...