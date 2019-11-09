The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Manafort's former son-in-law sentenced for multiple scams<
The former son-in-law of Paul Manafort has been sentenced in Los Angeles to nine years in prison for a series of schemes<
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The former son-in-law of Paul Manafort has been sentenced in Los Angeles to nine years in prison for a series of schemes, including one that bilked $3 million from actor Dustin Hoffman.
A federal judge ordered Jeffrey Yohai to pay $6.7 million in restitu ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 9th of November 2019 10:19:15 PM. All rights reserved.