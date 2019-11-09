BC-US--Manafort-Former S, 0138

Manafort's former son-in-law sentenced for multiple scams<

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The former son-in-law of Paul Manafort has been sentenced in Los Angeles to nine years in prison for a series of schemes, including one that bilked $3 million from actor Dustin Hoffman.

A federal judge ordered Jeffrey Yohai to pay $6.7 million in restitu ...